Chinese enterprises’ competitiveness does not come from subsidies: FM on OECD’s claims about China’s industrial policies

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning





Asked to comment on an OECD report claiming that nearly 60 percent of the global market share of 15 key Chinese industries such as vehicles and ships are due to subsidies, and the OECD chief’s reported claim that large-scale and continuous industrial subsidies distort global markets, create unfair competitive advantages, and lead to overcapacity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday that Chinese enterprises’ competitiveness does not come from subsidies, but from highly market-oriented competition, continuous technological innovation, global industrial layouts and economies of scale backed by an ultra-large market.Mao stressed that China’s industrial support policies follow the principles of openness, fairness and compliance with WTO rules. Globally, industrial subsidy policies are commonly used by various countries. The key is to comply with WTO rules. It is hoped that relevant international organizations will play a constructive role, not the opposite, the spokesperson said.