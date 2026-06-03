China hopes EU will adhere free trade principles amid bloc’s tech promotion pact: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

The essence of China-EU economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and China is closely following relevant developments on the EU side, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday in response to reports that the European Union is to unveil a plan aimed at reducing its reliance on US and Asian technologies and promoting homegrown European digital alternatives, including new regulations covering semiconductors, cloud computing and artificial intelligence."We have always believed that economic and trade issues should be properly resolved through dialogue and communication," she said.Mao also expressed the hope that the EU will adhere to the fundamental principles of a market economy, including free trade, fair competition and open cooperation, avoid adopting protectionist measures, and handle differences and address mutual concerns through dialogue and consultation.Global Times