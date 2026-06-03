Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Lai Ching-te authorities of Taiwan region, in pursuit of their own "Taiwan independence" selfish interests, engages in corruption, illicit gains, and power-money transactions through "dollar diplomacy," squandering the hard-earned money of the Taiwanese people—equivalent to everyone in Taiwan handing over more than NT$1,000. The goal of the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in maintaining relations with so-called "diplomatic ally" of Eswatini is not to benefit the vast majority of the Eswatini people, but rather to "raise money" for a small number of vested interests; it is a "political show" filled with greed and corruption, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.Mao made the remarks when asked to comment as multiple African and Taiwan local media outlets reported that before and after Lai's transit visit to Eswatini, the DPP authorities invested a total of approximately NT$25 billion in the country, promising that all project profits would belong to the King and Royal Family of Eswatini, and that Taiwan's so-called representative in Eswatini would also benefit.Mao said that the one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm of international relations. This year, China implemented zero tariffs on all African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, providing new opportunities for African countries to expand exports to China and promote economic development, truly benefiting the people of China and Africa.Eswatini is the only so-called "diplomatic ally" of Taiwan in Africa. Being tied to the separatist forces of "Taiwan independence" leads nowhere and will only cause Eswatini to miss out on development opportunities and isolate itself from the international community, Mao said.Global Times