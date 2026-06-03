Solomons PM reportedly to review security pact with China amid Western media hype; Chinese FM says China willing to expand practical cooperation with its new government

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on June 3, 2026. Photo: VCG

China and the Solomon Islands have a comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, based on mutual respect and common development. "We are willing to expand practical cooperation across various fields with the new Solomon Islands government to better benefit the peoples of both countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.The remarks were made as Solomon Islands' newly elected Prime Minister Matthew Wale reportedly said on Wednesday he would be "reviewing" his country's 2022 security pact with China, which has been repeatedly hyped up by Canberra and Washington.Asked about that pact on Wednesday alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Solomons leader said it would be examined by his government. "We are going to be reviewing as we are reviewing other security agreements that we have with many other countries," he said, according to AFP.According to Sydney Morning Herald, Wale told journalists in Canberra this morning that he hasn't had a good look at it. "I've had a look at it, I'll be honest with you, but I haven't had a good look at it."Upon friendly consultation of China and Solomon Islands and the approval of the two governments, the two sides initialed the framework agreement between China and Solomon Islands on bilateral security cooperation in March 2022.However, certain countries have been trying to hype the agreement. AP News claimed in a report in 2022 that a Chinese military presence in the Solomons would put it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand but also in close proximity to Guam, with its massive US military bases.An AP report on Wednesday claimed that it would allow the Chinese navy to build a base in the South Pacific.While normal security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands has once again been hyped, caution is needed over those manufacturing and amplifying such narratives, Chen Hong, a professor and director of the Australian Studies Centre at East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.An AFP report claimed that Australia is seeking to counter Beijing's influence in the Solomon Islands and has seized the opportunity to rebuild ties after Wale was elected prime minister last month pledging change.In their joint statement, Wale and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also reaffirmed that "Pacific peace and security is best led and handled by the Pacific," ABC reported on Wednesday, noting that it is language often used by Australia as part of its push to curb China's so-called security ambitions in the region.Albanese also claimed Australia should be the Solomons' primary security partner, rather than China, per AP News.Chen said that the Solomon Islands, as a sovereign and independent state, has the right to engage in police and security cooperation and governance capacity-building with China, and also could review its own external agreements, yet Australia and the US have long regarded the South Pacific as their sphere of influence.Whenever the Solomon Islands cooperates with China, it gets saddled with unfounded allegations of "supposed security threats" or "secret agreements," Chen said.The expert also noted that the relationship between China and Solomon Islands should not be narrowly defined by the review process of a pact, and bilateral cooperation between the two sides is mutually beneficial, and has already taken root in multiple fields including infrastructure, development assistance, livelihood projects and multilateral affairs.One day after Wale became prime minister, Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands Cai Weiming met with Wale on May 16, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.Wale thanked China for its help and support in various sectors during the past few years, highlighted China as one of its most important bilateral partners, and stressed that his government will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle, and work closely with China to promote the all-round friendship and cooperation between the two countries, that will bring more tangible benefit for the people of both countries.What the Solomon Islands truly needs is development, Chen said. While Australia may improve its ties with the Solomon Islands, it should not make the exclusion of China a precondition for better relations. "The South Pacific has never been certain country's backyard nor a chessboard for rivalry," Chen said.