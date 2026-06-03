Scrap recycling warehouse fire in Suzhou extinguished; 2 people who suffered burns hospitalized

Photo: Screenshot from Sina Weibo

Authorities in Luzhi township of Suzhou, East China’s Jiangsu Province, said a fire broke out at a scrap recycling warehouse around noon on Wednesday. The blaze was extinguished without causing environmental pollution, and two people who suffered burns were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, per the authorities.Prior to the statement, videos circulating online show a white mushroom cloud rising above the facility, with explosions heard by witnesses before the white mushroom cloud, according to media including Dahe Daily affiliated with Henan Daily.The local emergency management bureau confirmed with Dahe Daily that relevant departments were handling the incident after the explosions.According to media reports, there were two explosions heard. A witness surnamed Jiang said the fire started at 10 am. The first explosions occurred between 1:30-2:00 pm and the second at around 3:20 pm. A white mushroom cloud could be seen rising from the site, Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported.Jiang’s workplace was only a few dozen meters from the affected factory. The blast wave shattered nearby windows and brought down parts of the company's aging ceiling. The witness experienced ringing in the ears from the shock wave generated by the explosion, but did not smell any unusual odors because of the wind direction at the workplace, according to Xiaoxiang Morning Post.Global Times