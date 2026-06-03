Chinese authorities launch campaign to regulate micro-short dramas, targeting issues including money worship, vulgar content and copyright infringement

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) launched on Monday a two-month special campaign targeting harmful and vulgar content and piracy in micro-short dramas, focusing on issues such as children-related harmful content, soft pornography, money worship and flaunting wealth, distorted marriage values, feudal remnants, violence and revenge, vulgar titles, and copyright infringement.The campaign seeks to regulate the creation and distribution of micro-dramas and further foster a clean and healthy industry environment, the administration announced on Wednesday.According to the NRTA, the campaign is aimed at fostering a healthy content ecosystem in the micro-short drama industry. Broadcasting authorities at provincial level are required to fulfill their regulatory responsibilities, strengthen oversight through inspections and random checks, while platforms and production companies are required to conduct self-inspections and promptly rectify problematic content identified, according to the statement released by the administration.While conducting rectification of the sector, the administration will also encourage and facilitate the creation of quality works that can promote mainstream values, reflect trend of the time, feature cultural icons, reflect the real life and tell good China story to the world.After the campaign, the NRTA will establish routine monitoring and oversight, and improve regulations to promote a healthier online audiovisual environment, per the statement.Global Times