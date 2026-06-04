HKSAR, Uzbekistan reach 30-day mutual visa-free to strengthen economic, trade and tourism links

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee (left) meets with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and witnesses exchange of notes between representatives of the two governments on mutual visa-free agreement on June 3, 2026. Photo: HKSAR government website

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Government of Uzbekistan have agreed to discuss the implementation details of a mutual visa-free arrangement, which would allow visitors from both sides to stay visa-free for up to 30 days, according to a release published on the HKSAR government website on Thursday.Currently, HKSAR passport holders can visit Uzbekistan visa-free for 10 days. Holders of diplomatic and service passports from Uzbekistan can visit Hong Kong visa-free for 14 days, while holders of ordinary Uzbek passports must apply for a visa to visit Hong Kong.Witnessed by HKSRAR Chief Executive John Lee and Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, representatives from both governments exchanged notes on Wednesday to confirm the establishment of the mutual visa-free arrangement. Following the exchange of notes, the two governments will advance discussions on the detailed arrangements, with a view to achieving early implementation, according to the release.Many travel agencies in Hong Kong have launched various tour products to Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries. For example, Hong Kong's Wing on Travel offers four nine-day group tours to Uzbekistan, one of which has already been fully booked. Some smaller agencies also provide in-depth travel experiences in Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries, with itineraries lasting 10 days or longer.A spokesman for the HKSAR Government stated that following the relaxation of the application criteria for multiple-entry visas for business and travel to Hong Kong for nationals from Uzbekistan in September 2025, establishing a mutual visa-free arrangement with Uzbekistan will help further promote economic, trade, and tourism development between Hong Kong and Central Asia, read the release from the official website.John Lee, who is leading a business delegation on a visit to Central Asia, said in a Facebook post that the implementation of the mutual visa-free arrangement would help promote exchanges, boost tourism, education and business cooperation, lay a solid foundation for long-term economic and trade ties, and support Hong Kong's efforts to expand into emerging markets in Central Asia.Global Times