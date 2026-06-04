Lao president arrives in Beijing

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Beijing, capital of China, June 4, 2026. Thongloun is in China for a five-day state visit. (Photo: Xinhua)

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Beijing, capital of China, June 4, 2026. Thongloun is in China for a five-day state visit. (Photo: Xinhua)

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Beijing, capital of China, June 4, 2026. Thongloun is in China for a five-day state visit. (Photo: Xinhua)

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Beijing, capital of China, June 4, 2026. Thongloun is in China for a five-day state visit. (Photo: Xinhua)