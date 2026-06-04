SOURCE / ECONOMY
China opposes US trade restrictions on China under pretext of ‘forced Labor’: MOFCOM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Jun 04, 2026 03:40 PM
China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian Photo: Yin Yeping/GT



"China's position on the Section 301 investigation has been consistent. China opposes all forms of unilateral restrictive measures, including the series of trade restrictions imposed on China under the pretext of 'forced labor.' We have repeatedly expressed our solemn position on this matter," China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian told a press conference on Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The spokesperson made the remarks when responding to a question regarding the US proposal to impose additional tariffs on economies allegedly involved in forced labor.

"We urge the US to work with China in the same direction and jointly maintain the stability of China-US economic and trade relations," the spokesperson noted.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
China closely monitoring relevant developments, will take necessary measures: Chinese FM on EU’s reported meeting on protectionist measures

Asked to respond to media inquiries regarding reports that the European Commission will hold a meeting on Friday ...

MOFCOM vows countermeasures if EU introduces new trade tool

If a trade surplus alone is enough to warrant the label of "overcapacity," then aren’t the automobiles, pharmaceuticals, ...

US' so-called 'forced labor’ claims entirely fabricated, China opposes using it as pretext for political manipulation: FM on Section 301 probe

China on Friday slammed the US for concocting a lie with so-called "forced labor" claims and expressed opposition ...