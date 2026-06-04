China opposes US trade restrictions on China under pretext of ‘forced Labor’: MOFCOM spokesperson

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

"China's position on the Section 301 investigation has been consistent. China opposes all forms of unilateral restrictive measures, including the series of trade restrictions imposed on China under the pretext of 'forced labor.' We have repeatedly expressed our solemn position on this matter," China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian told a press conference on Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The spokesperson made the remarks when responding to a question regarding the US proposal to impose additional tariffs on economies allegedly involved in forced labor."We urge the US to work with China in the same direction and jointly maintain the stability of China-US economic and trade relations," the spokesperson noted.Global Times