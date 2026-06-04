Five Eyes’ accusation of China’s alleged espionage threat highly ironic: FM spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

The Five Eyes is the world's largest intelligence-sharing alliance and has long carried out large-scale and systematic espionage activities around the globe. It is therefore highly ironic for such an organization to accuse China of posing a so-called espionage threat, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday in response to a question about the Five Eyes intelligence alliance issuing a warning on Wednesday alleging that China is actively using online recruitment platforms to recruit spies.Global Times