CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Five Eyes’ accusation of China’s alleged espionage threat highly ironic: FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Jun 04, 2026 04:29 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

The Five Eyes is the world's largest intelligence-sharing alliance and has long carried out large-scale and systematic espionage activities around the globe. It is therefore highly ironic for such an organization to accuse China of posing a so-called espionage threat, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday in response to a question about the Five Eyes intelligence alliance issuing a warning on Wednesday alleging that China is actively using online recruitment platforms to recruit spies.

Global Times
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