Anyone who crosses the line, violates China's core interests on Taiwan question will inevitably pay the price: FM on latest entry-ban measures on NZ lawmakers involved

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

A small number of New Zealand lawmakers recently ignored China's serious concerns and firm opposition and insisted on visiting China's Taiwan region. Their actions violated the one-China principle and interfered in China's internal affairs. In accordance with the relevant laws of the People's Republic of China, China has decided to impose entry-ban measures on the individuals concerned, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday in response to a question about China's one-year entry ban on four New Zealand lawmakers who previously visited Taiwan."I would like to emphasize that the one-China principle is a widely recognized norm of the international community and a basic principle governing international relations. It is also the political foundation of China-New Zealand relations," the spokesperson said. "We urge the individuals concerned to genuinely respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and strictly abide by the one-China principle. Anyone who crosses the line and violates China's core interests on the Taiwan question will inevitably pay the price," Mao noted.In response to another media inquiry that some German lawmakers visited Taiwan region in May and whether China would ban lawmakers from Germany and other countries who visit Taiwan region from entering China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Taiwan is a part of China, and that the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community, a basic norm governing international relations, and the political foundation of China-Germany relations.Mao said it is hoped the German side will abide by the one-China principle and refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs by using the Taiwan question, adding that "anyone who crosses the red line on the Taiwan question will definitely pay a price."