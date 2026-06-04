China to participate in selection of next UN chief in responsible, constructive manner: top diplomat

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Michelle Bachelet, candidate for the next United Nations (UN) secretary-general and former Chilean President, in Beijing, capital of China, June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Michelle Bachelet, candidate for the next United Nations (UN) secretary-general and former Chilean President, in Beijing, capital of China, June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)