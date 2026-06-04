Beyond diplomacy: the enduring strength of 75 years of China-Pakistan friendship

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

For 75 years, China and Pakistan have nurtured a relationship that has stood the test of changing times, shifting alliances, regional conflicts, economic transitions and global uncertainty. In a world where international relations are increasingly shaped by short-term interests and transactional calculations, the China-Pakistan relationship remains one of the rare examples of enduring trust, strategic consistency and genuine friendship.The diplomatic ties established in 1951 between Islamabad and Beijing have evolved into far more than a conventional bilateral relationship. It is a partnership rooted in mutual respect, political understanding and unwavering support. Over the decades, both nations have repeatedly demonstrated that their ties are not merely based on economic gains or temporary geopolitical convenience, but on a deeper strategic and emotional connection that has become stronger with every challenge.Pakistan was among the earliest countries to recognize the People's Republic of China. At a time when global politics was sharply divided and some countries hesitated in engaging with Beijing, Pakistan chose a path of independent diplomacy and constructive engagement. That early decision laid the foundation for a partnership that would gradually emerge as one of the most reliable relationships in international politics.History shows that both countries have consistently supported one another at critical junctures. China has always extended diplomatic backing to Pakistan on issues related to sovereignty, territorial integrity and regional stability. Whether at the United Nations or other international forums, Beijing has repeatedly stood by Islamabad during periods of intense diplomatic pressure.Pakistan also remains deeply appreciative of China's unwavering support on international forums. Beijing has consistently stood by Pakistan, advocating dialogue, restraint and adherence to international law and UN resolutions. At critical moments in international diplomacy, China has acted as a steadfast partner, ensuring that Pakistan's voice and its concerns are heard. In an increasingly polarized international environment, China's principled support has reinforced the trust between the two countries and demonstrated that their partnership extends beyond economic cooperation.Pakistan, too, has played an important role in supporting China internationally. Islamabad strongly supported Beijing's rightful seat at the UN and remained committed to the one China principle throughout changing regional and global circumstances. Pakistan has consistently defended China against politically motivated narratives and external attempts aimed at containing its rise, always treating China not merely as a partner, but as a trusted friend.One of the defining moments in the relationship came during the Cold War period when Pakistan played a historic role in facilitating communication between China and the US. The secret diplomacy carried out through Islamabad opened the door for one of the most important geopolitical developments of the 20th century. This episode highlighted the strategic trust Beijing had in Pakistan. In recent years, the partnership has entered a transformative economic phase through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. CPEC has become a symbol of shared economic aspirations and long-term cooperation. From highways and energy projects to Gwadar Port and industrial zones, Chinese investment has contributed significantly to Pakistan's infrastructure and development landscape.At moments when Pakistan faced severe financial pressure, foreign exchange crises and economic uncertainty, China repeatedly stepped forward with financial assistance, currency swaps, investment support and economic cooperation, without any public pressure or political humiliation. This reflects the confidence and trust that China places in Pakistan's long-term stability and future.Pakistan has remained deeply committed to ensuring the success of Chinese investments and the security of Chinese nationals working in the country. Despite regional security challenges and attempts by hostile actors to target bilateral cooperation, Pakistan continues to view the protection of Chinese interests as a national responsibility. This reflects the seriousness with which Islamabad values the relationship.The China-Pakistan partnership also extends beyond politics and economics into cultural exchanges, educational cooperation, media collaborations, tourism and other areas. Moreover, growing exchanges in technology, agriculture, and digital connectivity continue to deepen bilateral engagement.What makes this relationship particularly unique is its consistency. In contemporary international politics, many alliances are temporary and shaped primarily by immediate gains. Countries frequently shift positions according to changing power equations and economic interests. Strategic partnerships often weaken once political priorities change.The China-Pakistan relationship stands apart because it has endured despite transformations in the global order. Governments have changed in both countries, regional realities have evolved and international politics has entered entirely new phases, yet the trust between Islamabad and Beijing has remained intact.As both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties, the partnership continues to carry enormous importance for China and Pakistan and for stability across Asia. In a deeply polarized world, the China-Pakistan friendship offers an example of how mutual respect, strategic patience and long-term trust can sustain relations across generations.The future of China-Pakistan relations will undoubtedly face new challenges and opportunities, and continue to grow stronger. The relationship has become a model of resilience in an increasingly uncertain world.In an era where many international relationships are driven by calculations of profit and loss, the China-Pakistan friendship remains a rare reminder that some partnerships are built on trust, loyalty and shared destiny.The author is deputy editor-in-chief at Daily Ittehad Media Group & Pakistan Economic Network. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn