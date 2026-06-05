Shop explosion leaves 2 dead, 13 injured in northeast China

An explosion occurred at a street-facing shop on Friday in northeast China's Liaoning Province, leaving two people dead and 13 others slightly injured, according to local fire authorities.



The blast, caused by a suspected liquefied gas cylinder leak, took place at 6:42 a.m. at the shop in a residential building in Benxi City. The shop covers about 35 square meters.



The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

