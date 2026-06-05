China is ‘closely watching’ EU’s moves on trade, urges it to abide by free trade, fair competition, and open co-op: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

"The China-EU economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, and China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus. We have noted the EU's statements on dialogue and are closely watching its moves," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on Friday.Mao made the remarks in response to a question over what topics have been discussed between China and the EU so far and whether China is concerned that the EU may take measures against China's trade practices, since an EU trade official has asked his Chinese counterpart to address China's so-called unsustainable trade balance issues."You may refer to the competent authorities for specific details. We have elaborated on China's position on China-EU economic and trade relations on multiple occasions recently," Mao stressed.China stands ready to engage in dialogue and communication with the EU, and hopes that the EU will abide by the fundamental principles of a market economy - free trade, fair competition, and open cooperation - refrain from protectionist measures, and stay committed to addressing differences and accommodating each other's concerns through consultation and dialogue, Mao said.