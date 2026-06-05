China’s State Council launches probe into Shuanghui pork over excessive antibiotic use

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China's State Council Food Safety Office has formed a special team, together with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the State Administration for Market Regulation, to oversee an investigation into the excessive use of antibiotics in pork products made by a subsidiary of meat-processing giant Shuanghui, CCTV News reported on Friday.The latest development came after an official report issued last month by the market administration authority in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province found the company's pork products contained antibiotic residues at levels 37.5 times above the national limit, media outlet Economic View reported.After the report, Shuanghui apologized on its official WeChat account on May 28, saying it deeply regretted the trouble caused to consumers and the public. The meat giant also formed a special task force to cooperate with regulators in a full investigation.Authorities will crack down hard on all irregularities and violations to secure the bottom line for the quality and safety of edible agricultural products, the CCTV News said.Global times