PLA Eastern Theater Command dispatches air and naval forces to monitor Dutch frigate throughout Taiwan Straits transit

PLA Eastern Theater Command photo

PLA Eastern Theater Command photo





Since May 27, the ship-borne helicopter of the Dutch frigate HNLMS De Ruyter illegally intruded into the airspace over China’s Xisha Qundao, and then the frigate transited the Taiwan Straits, Senior Colonel Xu Chenghua, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, said on Friday.The PLA Eastern Theater Command dispatched naval and air assets to track and monitor the Dutch frigate throughout its passage, and handled the situation effectively, the spokesperson said.The theater command's troops will stay on high alert at all times and resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability.