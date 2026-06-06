Chinese vice president attends 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Friday attended a plenary session of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and delivered a speech on implementing the Global Governance Initiative and jointly working for a better future.



In his address, Han noted that momentous changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world, and global challenges and governance deficits are becoming more prominent. The China-proposed Global Governance Initiative has won positive responses and support from nearly 160 countries and international organizations, he added.



The Group of Friends of Global Governance was established at the United Nations, sending a unified message for safeguarding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, upholding genuine multilateralism and opposing unilateralism, Han said.



As the initiator of the Global Governance Initiative, China has delivered on its commitments with concrete actions to rally all parties and jointly advance the reform and improvement of the global governance system, Han noted.



As major countries and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia shoulder important responsibilities in the transformation of the global governance system, Han said.



He added that China stands ready to cooperate with Russia and all other sides to advance the implementation of the Global Governance Initiative and build an open, inclusive, equitable and just world of win-win cooperation.



Han put forward four proposals for advancing the Global Governance Initiative:



First, uphold equal cooperation and advocate a vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. It is imperative to pursue genuine multilateralism, secure equal participation, decision-making and benefit-sharing for all countries in global governance, resolutely promote the democratization of international relations and raise the representation and voice of developing nations.



Second, stay committed to international fairness and justice and preserve the status and authority of the UN. All countries should safeguard international equity based on universally applicable international laws and regulations, oppose double standards and selective enforcement of laws, and back the UN in revitalizing its authority and vitality under new circumstances so it can serve as the primary platform for countries to coordinate actions and jointly tackle common challenges.



Third, boost common development to deliver greater gains for people across the globe. With the aim of improving well-being for all, countries should fully implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to advance shared development and prosperity worldwide.



Fourth, strengthen coordinated actions to deliver more tangible outcomes. Countries, international organizations and multilateral institutions need to align development strategies and coordinate policies in a well-planned manner to create synergies in addressing global challenges and advancing shared development.



Han said this year is the first year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan. The plan charts an inspiring blueprint for China's development over the next five years and embodies China's aspiration for win-win cooperation with all nations across the world.



China is prepared to work alongside all sides to fully implement the Global Governance Initiative, build a global governance system that is more just and equitable, and jointly create a brighter future for humanity, Han said.



On the sidelines of the forum, Han also held brief exchanges with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.



