Chinese VP calls for deeper China-Belarus trade, investment cooperation

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Saturday called for deeper trade and investment cooperation between China and Belarus for the benefit of the two peoples.



Addressing the opening ceremony of a China-Belarus industrial and investment cooperation forum in Minsk, Han said relations between the two countries have maintained high-level development in recent years, with economic, trade and investment cooperation yielding fruitful results.



Bilateral trade in 2025 was nearly 150 times the figure recorded shortly after they forged diplomatic relations more than three decades ago, he said, adding that the flagship China-Belarus Industrial Park has attracted 178 enterprises and effectively driven local economic and social development.



He called on the two countries to strengthen the alignment of their development strategies, advance the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, explore new drivers of trade growth and expand industrial and investment cooperation.



China will remain committed to high-quality development and high-level opening up, creating broader development opportunities for countries around the world including Belarus, he noted.



The forum was jointly organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the China-Belarus Industrial Park and the National Agency of Investment and Privatization of Belarus, with more than 400 people present.

