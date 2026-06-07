China-Latin America cooperation has become increasingly dynamic in practical fields: Andean Community chief

A view of a photovoltaic farm in a village in Yongzhou, Central China's Hunan Province, on June 1, 2026 Photo: VCG

The 2026 Global Poverty Reduction and Development Forum, held in Beijing in late May, once again put China's poverty reduction path and experience in the global spotlight. Amid a turbulent international landscape, China's transition from eliminating absolute poverty to advancing rural vitalization has gained wider significance as a reference for inclusive growth and development resilience.China's eradication of absolute poverty in 2021 represents a historic milestone in global development. In the years since, China has demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in consolidating these gains through sustained investment, precise monitoring systems and the seamless integration of poverty alleviation with rural vitalization. This has ensured that progress is not only preserved but continuously expanded, strengthening rural livelihoods and long-term economic resilience.This success is rooted in strategic continuity, good governance and a clear long-term vision. As China moves from the transition period following the poverty-alleviation campaign to regular assistance programs, its focus is shifting toward a longer-term strategy aimed at consolidating gains and advancing rural vitalization across the board.China's transition toward a more regular, targeted and development-oriented support system reflects a highly sophisticated evolution of its poverty reduction model. The move toward institutionalized mechanisms enhances both policy precision and long-term sustainability, ensuring that vulnerable populations remain protected while new economic opportunities continue to emerge.This direction is also clear in China's planning for the next five years. The outline for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) sets out measures to establish a comprehensive, normalized mechanism to prevent people from falling back into poverty, adhere to targeted assistance, improve basic social security and strengthen development-oriented assistance. Looking ahead to the next five years, China's agricultural and rural modernization holds immense potential, particularly through technological innovation, digitalization and the upgrading of agricultural value chains.At the heart of this process is China's emphasis on common prosperity and a people-centered approach. This approach reflects a development philosophy that prioritizes equity, inclusiveness and balanced growth. It underscores that modernization must translate into tangible improvements in quality of life, particularly for rural populations, through expanded access to services, infrastructure and opportunities.This philosophy has helped drive China's progress by ensuring that agricultural modernization advances alongside social inclusion and long-term sustainability. It also gives China's rural development experience practical relevance for regions seeking to address regional inequality, improve public services and create opportunities beyond major urban centers.For many developing countries, one of the most relevant aspects of China's experience is the way it treats poverty reduction as a multidimensional process. Targeted assistance, rural infrastructure, local industry, public services and market access are not separate tracks; they are mutually connected parts of a broader effort to build self-sustaining development capacity at the community level.

Gonzalo Gutiérrez Photo: Courtesy of Gonzalo Gutiérrez