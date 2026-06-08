Chinese embassies in Iran and Saudi Arabia urge nationals to heighten security precautions amid rising tensions

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Chinese embassies in Iran and Saudi Arabia have issued urgent announcements, advising Chinese citizens in Iran to strengthen security precautions and those in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant as regional situation escalates.In light of the current situation, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in Iran on Monday remind Chinese citizens in the country to strengthen security precautions, make emergency preparedness arrangements, and register their presence with the Chinese diplomatic missions in a timely manner. In case of emergency, Chinese citizens are advised to contact local police immediately and seek assistance from the Chinese Embassy or Consulates, the embassy said on its WeChat account.Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia has advised Chinese citizens and institutions to remain vigilant, closely follow official security updates and avoid non-essential travel.The embassy urged Chinese nationals to stay away from military facilities and other sensitive areas, do not photograph or record military operations. It asks Chinese nationals to monitor flight information through official channels due to airspace disruptions in parts of the region, and seek assistance from local authorities and Chinese diplomatic missions in the event of an emergency.Iran on Sunday evening launched several waves of missiles against Israel and warned the latter not to retaliate, in the first such strikes since a ceasefire was reached in April, per Xinhua News Agency.The missiles have triggered sirens across northern Israel. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the military "will strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given."Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps confirmed in a statement that it targeted Israel's Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles in response to its "widespread crimes" in Lebanon.Iran's attacks came after Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs earlier in the day, which Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said killed at least two people and injured 20 others.In response to the Iranian attack, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him not to strike back because he did not want US-Iran ceasefire negotiations to collapse, according to Israel's Channel 12 News.Global Times