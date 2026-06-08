China releases new rules on online content reviewing, testing to ensure fair market competition

Two livestream hosts promote products at the 18th Global New E-commerce Expo in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on March 9, 2026. The expo has brought together more than 2,000 e-commerce brands from around the world, highlighting new scenarios empowered by the digital economy. Photo: VCG

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and the State Administration for Market Regulation jointly issued a document on Monday to better regulate online products reviewing and testing, in a bid to maintain fair market competition and protect the lawful rights and interests of the citizens, legal persons and other organizations.The circular, published on the CAC website, contains 12 provisions. It rules that entities conducting online products reviewing and testing shall comply with applicable laws, administrative regulations and relevant provisions, observe business ethics, public order, and adhere to the principles of objectivity, impartiality, completeness and accuracy.They shall also uphold a fair competitive market order, protect the lawful rights and interests of third parties, and contribute to a clean and clear cyberspace, according to the document.Samples selected for online reviewing and testing shall be ordinary consumer products available on the open market with traceable sources, while specially prepared items produced exclusively for online testing purpose shall not be used.Where food products are subject to inspection and testing, the testing party shall possess the corresponding statutory qualifications. Non-standard testing methods shall not be used, nor shall any item be tested for which no national-standard testing method exists, according to the document.According to the document, where a product is evaluated solely on the basis of subjective impressions without conducting actual testing, the fact itself shall be clearly stated. Website platforms shall strengthen the content management of online review and testing information, and promptly accept, handle and dispose of relevant complaints and reports.In recent years, online products reviewing and testing activities have grown rapidly in China. Some reviewing and testing entities publish test procedures and evaluation results - obtained through physical testing, comparative data analysis, citation of professional test reports, or descriptions of personal usage experience - to provide reference for consumers' purchasing decisions. However, certain online reviews involve exaggerated claims, purely subjective evaluations, or paid promotional content. Such practices not only undermine consumer trust and consumers' shopping experience but also disrupt normal market order, the document said.An official from the CAC said that entities conducting online content reviewing and testing should comply with requirements of the new regulations, consciously regulate their own behaviors, uphold a fair competitive market order and protect the lawful rights and interests of third parties, and help maintain a clean and clear cyberspace. The CAC and relevant market regulatory authorities will strengthen supervision on online reviewing and testing activities and punish violators in accordance with the law.