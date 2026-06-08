Xi arrives in Pyongyang for state visit to DPRK

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the airport. After Xi walked down the airstairs, Kim shook hands with him warmly.In a signed article published on Monday on Rodong Sinmun prior to his arrival, Xi said he looks forward to meeting with Kim to discuss the traditional friendship between the two countries, and exchange views on the overall development of bilateral relations.

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua