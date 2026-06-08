CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Resumption of hostilities serves no one’s interests: China’s FM responds to Iran-Israel strikes
By Global Times Published: Jun 08, 2026 04:37 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


When asked to comment on Iran launching four rounds of missile strikes against Israel on Sunday - in response to Israel's airstrikes hours earlier on Beirut, Lebanon, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that China is deeply concerned over the current situation. Resumption of hostilities serves no interest of any party. 

China hopes relevant parties will honor their ceasefire commitments, sustain the momentum of negotiations, remain committed to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic channels, achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date, and create necessary conditions for restoring peace and tranquility to the Middle East and the Gulf region, Lin told a regular press conference.

Global Times

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