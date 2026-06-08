Xi says Chinese party, government's firm commitment to China-DPRK traditional friendship will not change

Photo: Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, on Monday said that the Chinese party and government's firm stance on highly valuing China-DPRK traditional friendship will not change.He made the remarks during his talks with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).No matter how the international situation changes, the Chinese party and government's firm commitment to safeguarding the shared interests of the two countries and preserving a favorable strategic environment will not change, Xi said.The two sides should maintain high-level exchanges as guidance and consolidate the foundation of political mutual trust, he said.

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua