Emerging talents boost confidence in rebuilding of women’s national volleyball team

Photo: VCG

The rebuilding of China's women's national volleyball team got off to an encouraging start as they wrapped up the 2026 FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Nanjing leg in East China's Jiangsu Province with a 3-1 record. The emergence of a number of promising talents has strengthened confidence in the team's generational renewal.China came back from a set down to vault past Poland 3-1 on Sunday, registering their third straight victory after losing to the Czech Republic 0-3 in the opening game.The biggest revelation from the Nanjing leg was not necessarily a single player, but the emergence of a younger, more versatile Chinese squad that showed it can remain competitive while undergoing generational renewal, Liu Yu, a Beijing-based sports commentator, told the Global Times.While the current Chinese team has an average age of just 23, the average age of the starting lineup at the VNL - which competed in the absence of star spikers Li Yingying and Wu Mengjie, who are out due to injuries - is under 21.Some players made their VNL debuts or played major minutes against top-level international competition. The speed, serving pressure, tactical sophistication and physicality of VNL matches are difficult to replicate in domestic competition, Liu pointed out.Across the four matches in Nanjing, young spiker Zhuang Yushan delivered eye-catching performances, finishing as the team's top scorer in two matches. Eighteen-year-old middle blocker Wang ­Aoqian reached double figures in scoring in three matches. Meanwhile, Tang Xin and young setter Zhang Zixuan are among other emerging players who produced standout performances.China frequently extended rallies through floor defense and blocking organization, allowing the team to generate transition opportunities. While the attack remains a work in progress, the defensive foundation looked relatively solid for a squad still developing chemistry, Liu noted.Speaking of the opening loss to the Czech team, head coach Zhao Yong said that the defeat was largely a psychological issue. Lacking experience on the international stage, the young players were hampered by nerves and struggled to play their natural game.The week of VNL action provided the squad with invaluable experience, helping the young players learn to remain calm in high-pressure situations and difficult moments as they continue to mature, Zhao said after the win over Poland.The 3-1 record in Nanjing suggests that China's generational transition is moving in the right direction. The Chinese team is competitive, yet it is still making progress toward challenging the world's elite.After concluding the Nanjing leg, the Chinese team will head to the Turkey leg of the tournament, where they will face Germany, France, Brazil and Turkey in succession from June 17 to 21.Brazil and Turkey are currently among the world's top 5 ranked teams and are set to provide harsher tests for China's young squad.More than wins and losses, the key question will be whether China's young core can maintain its level when facing stronger opponents away from home.Team China will take part in the VNL Hong Kong leg before competing in the VNL Finals in the Macao Special Administrative Region. The tournament provides a valuable opportunity for these younger players to gain experience and fine-tune the lineup, while helping the team prepare for the more important Asian Women's Volleyball Championship later this year. The Asian Women's Volleyball Championship will take place in Tianjin from August 21 to 30, with the champion gaining direct qualification for the 2028 Olympics.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn