Xi watches artistic performance in Pyongyang during state visit to DPRK

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watch an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watch an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watch an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), June 8, 2026. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watched the performance on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), June 8, 2026. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watched the performance on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), June 8, 2026. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watched the performance on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), June 8, 2026. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watched the performance on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), June 8, 2026. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watched the performance on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), June 8, 2026. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watched the performance on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), June 8, 2026. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watched the performance on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), June 8, 2026. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan, along with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, watched the performance on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)