Chinese shipbuilder starts construction of the world’s largest 271,000-cubic-meter LNG container ship

A designed drawing of 271,000-cubic-meter QC-Max ultra-large liquefied natural gas container ship Photo: Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co

The Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), said on Monday that it has commenced construction of the world's first and largest 271,000-cubic-meter QC-Max ultra-large liquefied natural gas (LNG) container ship.The groundbreaking of the project marks a new milestone in the rapid development of China's shipbuilding industry, which also serves as a landmark event in China's steady progress toward becoming a global shipbuilding powerhouse. Against the backdrop of volatile geopolitics and a complex global trade environment, the project is to bolster domestic and international confidence in the stable growth of the entire LNG industrial chain, industry analysts said.The 271,000 cubic meter LNG carrier delivers industry-leading comprehensive performance. With a length of 344 meters, it is equipped with the latest NO96 Super+ membrane containment system, achieving significant improvements across key metrics including cargo capacity, energy efficiency, and navigation safety. Compared to the mainstream 174,000 cubic meter conventional vessels currently seen on the market, the new design increases cargo capacity by 57 percent, according to the company.Fitted with an efficient dual-fuel power system and featuring refined hydrodynamic hull line, the ship achieves significantly lower energy consumption and reduced carbon emissions. It fully complies with the stringent IMO Tier III environmental regulations, combining large capacity, low energy consumption, low-carbon sustainability, safety, and higher reliability, the company said. It is compatible with the vast majority of major LNG terminals worldwide, ensuring broad adaptability across ocean routes.Often regarded as the "crown jewel" of the shipbuilding industry, LNG contain ships present high barriers in R&D and manufacturing and demand complex supply chains. Leveraging independently controlled technologies, a fully localized supply chain, and large-scale production experience, Hudong-Zhonghua currently holds orders for building nearly 60 LNG carriers. Based on total cargo capacity, its order book ranks first globally, with production slots fully booked till 2030. Its product portfolio covers the full spectrum of conventional large and ultra-large LNG container ships.China's global market share in the LNG shipbuilding has surpassed 30 percent, breaking the long-standing monopoly held by foreign firms. This strengthens the foundation for domestic LNG industry self-reliance amid a complex international political and economic landscape and bolsters the long-term development confidence of enterprises across the supply chain.Construction of the world's largest LNG carriers will address the global shortfall in LNG shipping capacity and stabilize the international clean energy supply chain. Hudong-Zhonghua said that it will advance the construction of the first vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2028, and will deliver the full series on schedule. The company aims to safeguard the security and stability of the global energy supply chain and accelerate the green transformation of international shipping.