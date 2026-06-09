Xi, Kim pledge to carry forward great traditional China-DPRK friendship through generations

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, pays homage to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower with his wife Peng Liyuan, in the company of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, straightens the ribbons on a flower basket while paying homage to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower with his wife Peng Liyuan, in the company of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, straightens the ribbons on a flower basket while paying homage to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower with his wife Peng Liyuan, in the company of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)