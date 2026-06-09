CHINA / MILITARY
Japan's propaganda campaign against China's legitimate operation will never succeed: MND responds to Japan's continuous tracking and monitoring of CTG Liaoning training
By Global Times Published: Jun 09, 2026 04:12 PM
Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND)

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND)


Currently, PLANS Liaoning Carrier Task Group (CTG Liaoning) is conducting training in relevant waters of the Western Pacific as planned. The operation is not targeted at any specific country or entity. It aims to enhance the combat capabilities of the CTG through far-seas training. The Chinese side responded to multiple surveillance operations of the Japanese side during the training in accordance with laws and regulations, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), said at a press conference on Tuesday.   

The spokesperson's remarks were made when asked to comment on reports that the Japanese side kept tracking and monitoring the training activity conducted by CTG Liaoning in the Western Pacific; Japan's Ministry of Defense has continuously disclosed the task group's number of vessels, the training location and the number of sorties flown by ship-borne aircraft; and Japanese Defense Minister said they will continue to closely monitor the Chinese CTG and stay on alert.  

Zhang said that people see clearly that the Japanese side is playing up China's legitimate operation to stoke tensions and mislead public opinion. This propaganda campaign will never succeed.  

Global Times 


RELATED ARTICLES
MND: China Stands Ready to Work With the US Side to Promote the Steady and Long-term Development of a Stable and Positive Mil-to-mil Relationship

Question: It is reported that during the meeting with the visiting US President Trump, President Xi Jinping pointed ...

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson slams Pentagon’s report, urges US to develop correct understanding of China

In response to the 2025 Military and Security Developments involving the People's Republic of China recently released by ...

MND: Make United Efforts to Contain the Revival of Militarism by Japan's Right-wing Forces

China's defense expenditure is reasonable, moderate, and remains below the global average as a share of GDP. ...