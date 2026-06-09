Japan's propaganda campaign against China's legitimate operation will never succeed: MND responds to Japan's continuous tracking and monitoring of CTG Liaoning training

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND)

Currently, PLANS Liaoning Carrier Task Group (CTG Liaoning) is conducting training in relevant waters of the Western Pacific as planned. The operation is not targeted at any specific country or entity. It aims to enhance the combat capabilities of the CTG through far-seas training. The Chinese side responded to multiple surveillance operations of the Japanese side during the training in accordance with laws and regulations, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), said at a press conference on Tuesday.The spokesperson's remarks were made when asked to comment on reports that the Japanese side kept tracking and monitoring the training activity conducted by CTG Liaoning in the Western Pacific; Japan's Ministry of Defense has continuously disclosed the task group's number of vessels, the training location and the number of sorties flown by ship-borne aircraft; and Japanese Defense Minister said they will continue to closely monitor the Chinese CTG and stay on alert.Zhang said that people see clearly that the Japanese side is playing up China's legitimate operation to stoke tensions and mislead public opinion. This propaganda campaign will never succeed.Global Times