Any attempt to seek independence by relying on external forces is doomed to fail, China's MND says on Taiwan regional official's remarks of strengthening US military ties

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense

Any attempt to "seek independence by relying on external forces" or "seek independence through military means" is doomed to fail. Forces that remain obstinate and go against the tide of history will be swept away by the historical current, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Tuesday.Zhang made the remarks when asked to comment on reports that the head of Taiwan regional "defense" authorities had claimed that, although the US defense secretary did not mention Taiwan in his keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Taiwan would continue to strengthen its "self-defense" capabilities, maintain close military cooperation with the US, and demonstrate Taiwan's "responsibility and capability to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.""Taiwan independence" and peace across the Taiwan Straits are fundamentally incompatible. Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits is the greatest common ground between China and the US. Recent US statements related to Taiwan show that the US side has gained a better understanding of, and attached greater importance to, China's position and concerns on the Taiwan question. More and more facts prove that the historical trend that China will and must be reunified is unstoppable, said Zhang.Global Times