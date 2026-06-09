China held to goalless draw by Thailand

Photo: VCG

The Chinese national football team was held to a scoreless draw by Thailand at home on Tuesday, despite the team dominating in ball possession and shoot attempts, according to state broadcaster CCTV.The match, which was Shao Jiayi's first home match as the head coach of the Chinese national team, attracted over 27,000 people to the venue in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province.The Chinese team created multiple chances to score in a goalless first half, with Zhang Yuning striking the post early in the match. In the 88th minute, Chinese striker Wu Lei had a chance to snatch a winner with a long-range lob, but the ball drifted just wide of the goal.China dominated the game, making 24 shot attempts with a ball possession of 66 percent, but failed to convert its chances.Zhang said the team had largely carried out the coach's game plan despite failing to capitalize on its chances."It's a pity. We executed what the coach told us, but we couldn't take our opportunities," the Chinese striker said in a sideline interview after the match, according to CCTV.The player said the team had achieved its objectives for the international window. "We accomplished the purpose of the friendlies and played the football we wanted to play. I believe we will get better with every game," Zhang added.He also pointed to improvements in China's midfield organization while acknowledging that greater efficiency in front of the goal remains necessary. "Our build-up play in the midfield was better, but we still need to improve our ability to convert chances in front of the goal," he added.Tuesday's result followed China's 2-1 away victory over Singapore on Friday, a match that saw veteran striker Wu Lei make his 100th appearance for the national team. Before kickoff, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) organized a ceremony to commemorate Wu's 100 international appearances.The current leading scorer in the national team received a commemorative trophy and jersey, while teammates formed a guard of honor in recognition of a career that has produced 36 goals in 100 matches since 2010.The Thailand encounter marked only the fourth FIFA international "A" match overseen by Shao since taking charge. The draw leaves Shao with a record of two wins, one draw and one defeat from his first four matches in charge.The results also sent the Chinese team to climb up two positions to rank world No.92.The two friendlies' significance extended beyond results. With Chinese national football team having failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, international friendlies have become one of the most important platforms for the national team to maintain competitiveness ahead of future continental competitions.For Shao and his coaching staff, these matches provide rare opportunities to test new combinations in a genuine international competitive environment.Across the two friendlies, Shao made full use of his squad. Of all the players called up for the June camp, only goalkeepers Yan Junling and Yan Bingliang failed to see any playing time, excluding defender Jiang Guangtai and midfielder Cheng Jin who left the squad early due to injury.The team will play at the Asian Cup in January 2027.The current training camp has also highlighted the CFA's efforts to accelerate the integration of younger players into the senior setup. Several under-23 players have been called up to the senior national team, including goalkeeper Li Hao, defender Liu Haofan as well as forwards Wang Yudong and Baihelamu Abuduwaili. The youth movement comes at a time when Chinese football is increasingly looking toward long-term development after another unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.Giving emerging players exposure to senior international football is widely viewed as a crucial step in preparing the next generation of national-team regulars.The national team training camp in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, will continue through June 17, with the senior national team and the U-23 squad both scheduled to train.Separately, the national U-23 team, in preparation for the Asian Games in September, defeated their Tajikistan counterparts 3-0 in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, on Tuesday.