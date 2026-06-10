China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, has made solemn representations to EU on multiple occasions: FM on Europe’s new sanctions against Russia that include companies in China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas' remarks claiming that the new round of EU sanctions against Russia may include entities located in China, Turkey, India, and other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference on Wednesday that China has always firmly opposed illegal unilateral sanctions that lack basis in international law and authorization from the UN Security Council.China has made solemn representations to the EU side on multiple occasions, urging the EU to correct its erroneous practices and withdraw the illegal unilateral sanctions. China will closely follow relevant developments and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, said the spokesperson.Global Times