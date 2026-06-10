China’s auto exports surge 63 percent in first five months of 2026, hitting 4.06 million units

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2025 shows a new energy vehicle (NEV) assembly line of BYD, China's leading NEV manufacturer, at the plant of BYD in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

China's automobile exports continued to surge in May, with 930,000 units exported, marking a year‑on‑year increase of 68.7 percent, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Wednesday.The latest data shows that in May, China's auto vehicle exports remained above 900,000 units for the second consecutive month. Among them, exports of new energy vehicles (NEVs) saw a substantial year‑on‑year increase, reaching 446,000 units, up by 110 percent year-on-year.A CAAM official said that China possesses the world's most complete NEV industrial chain - from lithium ore processing, battery manufacturing to electric motors, electronic controls, and final vehicle assembly - with ample production capacity, competitive costs and strong supply chain resilience.Chen Shihua, deputy secretary general of CAAM, told the Global Times on Wednesday that China's NEV in‑vehicle systems, intelligent driving technologies, and smart cockpit features are well adapted to the needs of overseas users, with rapid iteration of localized smart functions.Compared with traditional overseas automakers' weaker capabilities in intelligent technologies, this has become a core competitive advantage, Chen said.From January to May, China's cumulative auto exports reached 4.059 million vehicles, up by 63 percent year‑on‑year. Among them, NEV exports reached 1.833 million units, accounting for over 45 percent of total vehicle exports, according to the report.Wang Chuanfu, chairman of EV giant BYD, said on Tuesday that he expects the company to become the world's largest automaker within five years, Reuters reported on Wednesday. BYD ranked sixth globally in 2025 with 4.6 million vehicles sold.