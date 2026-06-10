Ready to open

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By VCG Published: Jun 11, 2026 12:06 AM
Police officers stand in front of the Mexico City's Azteca Stadium. The opening match of the 2026 World Cup will take place in Mexico City on June 11. Photo: VCG

Police officers stand in front of the Mexico City's Azteca Stadium. The opening match of the 2026 World Cup will take place in Mexico City on June 11. Photo: VCG



 


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