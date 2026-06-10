Ready to open

Police officers stand in front of the Mexico City's Azteca Stadium. The opening match of the 2026 World Cup will take place in Mexico City on June 11. Photo: VCG
Opening event of "Hello Nigeria" 2026 Panda Painting Interactive Experience Exhibition held in Abuja
Members of the Iranian national football team arrive at Tijuana International Airport in Tijuana, Mexico, June 7, 2026.
Iran’s ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh (center) attends a press conference ahead of the arrival of Iran’s national ...