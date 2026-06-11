China supports Thailand’s lawful trial, severe punishment of perpetrators in 2015 Bangkok bombing case: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China supports Thailand in trying the case in accordance with the law and severely punishing the perpetrators, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday when asked to comment on reports that a Thai court has issued death sentences to two men who were involved in the 2015 Bangkok bombing case."We have noticed that the Thai side has delivered a verdict on the relevant case. The terrorist bombing that year killed 20 people, including seven Chinese citizens, and injured more than 100 others. The attackers were utterly inhuman and their crimes were heinous," Lin said.Global Times