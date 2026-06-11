CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China announces sanctions against Philippine defense secretary Teodoro and his relatives
By Global Times Published: Jun 11, 2026 08:23 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry


Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. repeatedly made irresponsible remarks on China, which undermines China's legitimate interests and sabotages China-Philippines relations. To uphold China's sovereignty, security and development interests, China has decided to prohibit Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his spouse and child from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, and not allow organizations and individuals in China to engage in any transaction, cooperation or other activities with him and his spouse and child, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Global Times 

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