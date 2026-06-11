China’s AutoFlight receives first overseas validation for eVTOL in Indonesia

Photo: Courtesy of AutoFlight

AutoFlight's V2000CG CarryAll has received a validated type certificate (VTC) in Indonesia, marking the world's first overseas type certificate validation for an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the Chinese company said on Thursday.The certification confirms that the V2000CG's design complies with the airworthiness requirements of both the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).Formally issued on June 3, 2026, the certificate clears the 2-ton unmanned cargo eVTOL to begin commercial operations in the Indonesian market.With a maximum take-off weight of 2,000 kilograms, a cruise speed of 200 kilometers per hour, and a range of 200 kilometers, the aircraft addresses these constraints through a fully electric lift-and-cruise configuration that takes off and lands vertically without runways. This makes it well suited to inter-island transport of high-value goods, including fresh produce, pharmaceuticals, and emergency supplies, and delivers a reliable low-altitude logistics solution for Southeast Asia, according to the information the company shared with the Global Times.The VTC serves as a core qualification for the global export of aircraft and is often referred to as the "international visa" for the international aviation market. In terms of legal validity and airworthiness standards, the VTC is fully equivalent to the type certificate issued by the country of origin, and it is a prerequisite for foreign aircraft to legally conduct commercial flights and market operations in the importing country, industry outlet caacnews.com.cn said on Thursday.The issuance of the VTC for the V2000CG means that the overall design, safety system, and performance indicators of the aircraft meet the civil airworthiness standards of both China and Indonesia. It grants the aircraft the legal qualification to carry out commercial flight operations in Indonesia, thereby breaking through the core barrier to the overseas commercial deployment of China's domestically developed ton-class eVTOL aircraft, caacnews.com.cn said.This approval comes as eVTOL developers globally are racing to commercialize electric aircraft, targeting markets from passenger air taxis to cargo logistics.The V2000CG is the only ton-class eVTOL in the world to hold the full set of CAAC airworthiness certificates of type certificate, production certificate, and airworthiness certificate, the company said.As Chinese eVTOL developers advance both at home and abroad, the CAAC has established a low‑altitude safety department. This marks the second national‑level body dedicated to the sector, following the low‑altitude economy department launched by the National Development and Reform Commission in December 2024.Market watchers said that the upgraded national‑level industrial planning and aviation governance have laid a solid foundation for the long‑term, standardized, and high‑quality growth of China's low‑altitude economy.Global Times