MSS warns of overseas spies using 'spy turtles, spy fish' to steal China's sensitive maritime data

Photo: Ministry of State Security

China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) warned that overseas espionage and intelligence agencies are using new types of spy equipment, including detection buoys, sensor-fitted marine animals, wave gliders and shipborne electronic devices, to steal China's sensitive maritime data, noting that such activities pose serious threats to the country's territorial, military and economic security, according to an article released by the Ministry's WeChat account on Friday.The article disclosed more details of the new types of spy equipment. For example, a spherical ocean monitoring buoy found in a certain Chinese sea area was deployed by an overseas marine research institute. It was equipped with a meteorological sensor package on top and dragged an anchor chain underneath for fixation. It also carried a high-precision acoustic sensor array, enabling it to collect surrounding sound wave data and the acoustic signatures of Chinese submarines in real time.Also, it was exposed that in a certain Chinese sea area, relatively large living marine animals were found to have been fitted with sensors, turning into "spy turtles and spy fish." As they swam in designated areas, they collected sensitive marine environmental data, such as water temperature, salinity and ocean currents, and transmitted the data overseas via satellite in real time.A new type of wave glider deployed by overseas actors was also found in a certain Chinese sea area. Powered by wave motion and solar energy, it carried positioning, radio communication and other sensors, allowing it to receive real-time satellite instructions and transmit overseas military-related maritime environmental data and information on vessel activities, according to MSS.The article also noted that a foreign company promoted "new shipborne electronic equipment" for commercial cargo ships under the guise of "maritime services," but the equipment was in fact a multimodal intelligence-gathering device capable of tracking port activities in real time and integrating meteorological, navigational and other data to build a "maritime surveillance network."Sensitive maritime data and materials, such as ocean current dynamics, water temperature characteristics, temperature distribution and seabed topography, would seriously endanger China's territorial security, military security and economic security if stolen by overseas espionage and intelligence agencies, read the article.Maritime security is an important component of national security, and safeguarding it requires joint efforts from all, the ministry said. It reminded the public to beware of suspicious cooperation and report suspicious devices, while calling shipowners to remain alert to unfamiliar businesses promoting suspicious maritime service devices and not to casually purchase or install equipment from unknown sources.Global Times