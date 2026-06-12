The Philippines' 'unfriendly act' claim over China's sanctions against its defense chief distorts truth and shift blame: Chinese expert

Philippine's Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro talks to the media as he attends the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore on May 29, 2026. Photo： VCG

The Philippine side on Friday claimed China's sanctions against Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his relatives are "an unfriendly act," after Beijing imposed the measures over Teodoro's repeated irresponsible remarks concerning China, per media reports. A Chinese analyst said the Philippine side was distorting the truth and shifting the blame, noting that Teodoro has repeatedly misrepresented China's rights-protection actions in the South China Sea and China's assistance to the Philippines, causing serious damage to bilateral ties. The sanctions, the analyst said, also serve as a warning to certain Philippine politicians not to further sabotage China-Philippines relations.On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his relatives. Teodoro repeatedly made irresponsible remarks concerning China, which undermines China's legitimate interests and sabotages China-Philippines relations, according to a statement from the ministry.To uphold China's sovereignty, security and development interests, China has decided to prohibit Teodoro, and his spouse and child from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, and not allow organizations and individuals in China to engage in any transactions, cooperation or other activities with them, according to the statement.The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) claimed on Friday that "while the imposition of sanctions is China's sovereign prerogative, the Philippines views it as an unfriendly act that further complicates bilateral relations," according to Philippine media outlet GMA Network.In a statement early Friday, Teodoro claimed he had been sanctioned for "speaking truth" and "I will just keep doing my duty," according to Philippine media outlet ABS-CBN News.The claim from the Philippine side that China's sanctions are an "unfriendly act" completely distorts the truth and shifts the blame, Chen Xiangmiao, a research fellow at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, told the Global Times on Friday.Teodoro's irresponsible remarks — such as dismissing China's fertilizer aid as a form of "packaging and deception" — have damaged bilateral relations by thoroughly politicizing normal cooperation, Chen said, noting that ultimately, the responsibility for strained bilateral relations lies squarely with the Philippines and Teodoro's reckless grandstanding; they were the ones who showed unfriendly acts, said Chen.Teodoro alleged at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China had provided fertilizer and fuel to the Philippines but did not show good faith on a long-term basis, and "no matter how they sugarcoat their assistance to us, it doesn't cut the mustard." He also claimed the Philippines were under severe threat territory-wise and politically too by China.In response to Teodoro's remarks, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on June 2 that this Philippine defense secretary is known to vilify China. His latest rhetoric shows his complete disregard of the welfare of the Philippine people and lack of appreciation for kindness. All he cares is selfish personal gains to the point that he would perform political theatrics even when people's well-being is at stake. What he does is seriously detrimental to China-Philippines ties and trust and not at all in the interest of his own country and people.Chen noted that Teodoro shows no signs of reflection, maintaining this defiant posture for the past three years. Backed either by domestic factions or external, extra-regional powers, he has acted as a deliberate saboteur of China-Philippines relations, the expert stressed.China's measured, proportionate countermeasures also serve as a warning to certain Philippine politicians not to trifle with China, exploit the goodwill of the Chinese people, or treat bilateral relations as a political game, said Chen, noting that when politicians treat state policy as a playground for personal agendas, their lies will ultimately inflict severe damage upon their own nation.