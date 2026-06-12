Myanmar's president to pay state visit to China; China looks forward to renew ‘pauk-phaw’ friendship: FM

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing Photo: VCG

At the invitation of the Chinese leader, President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing will pay a state visit to China from June 15 to 19, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Friday. A Chinese analyst noted that the visit showcases China's support for Myanmar's peaceful democratic transition amid years of turmoil, and points to deeper political trust and practical cooperation between the two sides.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing that China looks forward to working with Myanmar to take the upcoming visit as an opportunity to renew our "pauk-phaw" friendship, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation and deliver more practical results in building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future to the greater benefit of both peoples.Noting that China and Myanmar are traditional friends, neighbors and a community with a shared future, Lin said that bilateral relations have come a long way since diplomatic ties were established 76 years ago. Our two countries have upheld the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence advocated by both, stood with each other through thick and thin, demonstrated solidarity and maintained coordination.The announcement of the Myanmar leader's visit came after China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, hosted Myanmar Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe in Beijing on June 5. The Chinese top diplomat said China stands ready to work with Myanmar's new government to strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, and deepen strategic cooperation, in order to deliver more practical outcomes in building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future and to help Myanmar accelerate development.China and Myanmar have maintained frequent diplomatic interactions over the past few months. On April 3, the day Min Aung Hlaing was elected president of Myanmar, China extended its congratulations on his election, as announced by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.In late April, Wang Yi visited Myanmar and met with President Min Aung Hlaing, and Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe in Nay Pyi Taw.During the meeting, Min Aung Hlaing noted that Myanmar consistently regards its ties with China as the most important bilateral relationship. He said the new Myanmar government expects to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, advance the construction of the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor, and work together to maintain border peace and stability, while continuously deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, according to Xinhua.President Min Aung Hlaing's upcoming visit to China highlights China's enduring support for Myanmar's peaceful and democratic process, sending a signal that the two sides stand ready to deepen political mutual trust and practical cooperation, Fan Hongwei, director of the Center for Southeast Asia Studies at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Friday. He noted that since the military took over power in Myanmar in 2021, China has consistently supported Myanmar's peaceful transition and looked forward to the country achieving peace and stability at an early date.China is willing to see Myanmar's return to steady development, which would create a sound political, security and economic environment for all-round bilateral cooperation, said Fan.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, China has long been Myanmar's principal trading partner. In 2025, bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to $19.4 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 19.1 percent. Specifically, China's exports to Myanmar totaled $11.36 billion, up 23.3 percent, and imports were $8.04 billion, up 13.6 percent.The two sides are expected to expand cooperation in multiple key areas and further consolidate the foundation of traditional collaboration in economy and trade, infrastructure and border security, according to Fan.Notably, joint efforts to curb cross-border telecom fraud and implement cooperation initiatives and flagship projects are of great importance. These include the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, the Kyaukpyu port and a host of infrastructure projects, the expert noted.The AFP noticed that the trip to China will be the Myanmar leader's second state visit since taking over as civilian president in April, following a trip to India. It also marks the first bilateral visit to China since Min Aung Hlaing began ruling the Southeast Asian nation directly over the past five years, the Anadolu Agency said.On the regional front, Myanmar's new administration has stepped up diplomatic outreach to gain international recognition and support, and closer practical cooperation with major countries is of particular importance for the country, said Fan.