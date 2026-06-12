Xinjiang’s custom sheep dolls decorated with local ornaments go viral, symbolizing booming local tourism

Xinjiang's custom ethnic sheep dolls decorated with local ornaments Photo: Screenshot from cnr.cn

Recently, handcrafted sheep dolls from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region — exquisitely customized by local artisans inlaid with delicate ethnic ornaments — have captured widespread attention, offering a vivid glimpse into the region's flourishing tourism sector, cnr.cn reported.According to the report, sheep stand as a cultural icon of Xinjiang. Local artisans incorporate ethnic ornaments, including traditional doppa hats to create sheep dolls that blend playful designs with ethnic characteristics.Mass-produced generic toys stand in stark contrast to these sheep figurines, which offer on-site custom styling with freely selected accessories — every piece becomes a one-of-a-kind souvenir. Tourists take home far more than a doll; they carry a tangible piece of Xinjiang's memories to cherish, the report said."I start making sheep dolls at 10 am every day. The moment I wake up, I just wash my face and head straight to my stall to get to work" the local vendor said. "Before the May Day holiday, I took online orders after closing up my shop, but I've had to pause online sales lately because I simply can't keep up with the demand. It fills my heart with joy to see tourists from across the country to come to buy my sheep dolls."Photos published by cnr.cn showed the sheep dolls featuring large round eyes and fluffy curly fleece. Draped in vibrant silk, the dolls wear tiny decorative hats trimmed with colorful plumes and faux gems, while their chests are adorned with an array of sparkling imitation gemstone accessories.A Urumqi resident surnamed Ma braved the sweltering heat to visit the stall on her daughter's request. She ordered a wedding-themed sheep doll as a gift for her soon-to-wed classmate."Xinjiang's tourism industry thrives each year, drawing visitors from every corner of the country. These locally made sheep dolls travel far beyond Xinjiang with tourists, delivering tangible boosts to the regional economy," Ma said. To her, the distinctive sheep dolls brimming with local cultural meaning transcend ordinary souvenirs and have become top picks for Xinjiang residents to present as gifts to relatives and friends.A migrant worker surnamed Liu, who recently moved to Urumqi from Northeast China, bought four sheep dolls in one go on his friends' behalf, allowing loved ones who have never visited Xinjiang to own a unique cultural memento. Tourists and migrant workers based in Xinjiang like Liu have become informal ambassadors, spreading these sheep dolls nationwide.The growing popularity of the sheep dolls reflects changing trends in cultural tourism consumption. Unlike standardized mass-produced souvenirs, these silk-clad customizable sheep perfectly cater to young people's dual longing for exclusive, one-of-a-kind items and portable keepsakes embodying ethnic culture. For visitors, purchasing a sheep doll means bringing home a unique personal memory of Xinjiang, cnr.cn commented.Netizens have flooded social media with photos of their bespoke Xinjiang sheep dolls, with many commenting on their exquisite design and voicing plans to travel to Xinjiang to get one for themselves.Global Times