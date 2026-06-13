China motorcycle chamber calls on manufactures to reject involution and price wars, raise competitiveness via innovation

Employees work on an assembly line at the production workshop of ZXMOTO in Liangjiang New Area, southwest China's Chongqing, on April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

The China Chamber of Commerce for Motorcycle issued an industry-wide initiative urging companies to reject involution and strengthen innovation, warning that persistent problems such as product homogenization, price wars and disorderly overseas expansion are undermining the sector's long-term development, according to a statement released on the chamber's official WeChat account on Saturday. The China Chamber of Commerce for Motorcycle issued an industry-wide initiative urging companies to reject involution and strengthen innovation, warning that persistent problems such as product homogenization, price wars and disorderly overseas expansion are undermining the sector's long-term development, according to a statement released on the chamber's official WeChat account on Saturday.

The chamber called on companies across the motorcycle industry to uphold self-discipline and reject cut-throat competition. It urged businesses to abandon practices such as predatory pricing, disorderly bidding and destructive competition among peers, and instead adopt rational pricing strategies and market positioning. Companies should participate in both domestic and international markets in a fair and orderly manner, jointly safeguarding a stable and healthy business environment, the chamber said.The chamber also called for stronger protection of intellectual property rights and greater respect for original innovation. It urged companies to value investments in vehicle development, powertrain technologies, industrial design, patented technologies and brand building, while firmly opposing infringement practices such as plagiarism, technology theft, design imitation, counterfeit parts and trademark misuse. Such efforts are essential to fostering an industry environment that respects innovation, protects originality and promotes lawful and sustainable development, it said.The chamber also urged companies to pursue orderly expansion in overseas markets and work together to enhance the global image of Chinese motorcycle brands. It called on industry players to avoid short-sighted practices such as destructive price competition abroad, exports of refurbished used motorcycles and the shipment of low-quality products, while strengthening cooperation to improve the international competitiveness, brand influence and market standing of Chinese motorcycles.In addition, the chamber emphasized the importance of product quality and craftsmanship, calling on companies to strictly adhere to quality control, workplace safety and regulatory compliance standards. It encouraged manufacturers to focus on product upgrades and process optimization, and to develop high-quality, value-added products that can earn the trust of consumers and strengthen the industry's long-term competitiveness.The chamber further called for closer cooperation across the industry, encouraging companies to strengthen communication, share resources and leverage complementary strengths. It urged businesses to move beyond narrow competitive thinking and foster greater collaboration among manufacturers, exporters and suppliers, so as to build a stronger and more competitive motorcycle industry.Looking ahead, the chamber said the industry should align itself with long-term trends toward electrification, premiumization and globalization. It called on companies to step up investment in core technologies, accelerate industrial upgrading and tap into China's vast consumer market potential.The chamber called on all industry participants to work together to reject low-end competition, uphold integrity and innovation, and respect intellectual property rights. By pursuing standardized, brand-driven and high-quality development, companies can help ensure the sustainable growth of China's motorcycle industry and support its transition to a new stage of higher-quality development, it said.Global Times