SW China's Village Super League welcomes another diplomat team

A team named African Diplomats "Dream Team" played a friendly match against Chengdu Dongjiao FC from southwest China's Sichuan province at the "Cun Chao" stadium in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou province on Saturday.



This was the second diplomat team to visit the "Cun Chao", dubbed Village Super League (VSL), a grassroots soccer tournament originating in Rongjiang since it became popular.



In September 2024, a team of 24 diplomats from Argentina, Mexico, Cuba, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia and other countries played a friendly match at the same venue. This time, the "Dream Team" consisted of 20 members, including diplomats from eight embassies in Beijing.



In the first half, Chengdu Dongjiao FC played well, scoring three goals in a row. Loukeba Alpha Henock, a Congolese (Brazzaville) student studying in China and "Dream Team" player, scored one goal just before halftime. In the second half, both teams fought hard, each adding one more goal. Finally, the "Dream Team" lost 2-4.



Henock, who scored both goals for his team, said the Chengdu Dongjiao FC are very strong. "We lost, but it was a great exchange of football and culture."



Aunouviet Azouwani Laurent, first counselor of the Gabonese Embassy in China and a "Dream Team" player, said, "There were so many people, all very passionate, who made the atmosphere fantastic. Football brings people together and makes their lives better. That's really great."



Since its rise to fame from May to July 2023, the VSL has aimed to "invite people from all over the world to join the fun." It has become a major stage for people-to-people exchanges.



Statistics shows that as of May 14, 2026, the Village Super League has welcomed world-famous players such as Kaka, Baggio and Roberto Carlos, and a total of 1,749 players from 43 teams across 64 countries and regions, including France, Argentina, Brazil, the United States, Spain and Italy.



According to plans, Rongjiang will hold a mini "Village World Cup" in 2026 and a "Village World Cup" in 2028, which will bring more foreign teams and fans to the region.





