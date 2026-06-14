Chinese FM holds talks with Mongolian counterpart

Photo: mfa.gov.cn

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held talks with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, on Saturday.Noting that China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors, Wang said that China attaches high importance to ties with Mongolia in its neighborhood diplomacy, and actively promotes good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation between the two countries.Wang said that China is willing to continue to be a trustworthy and reliable partner to Mongolia and to provide sustainable support for Mongolia's development and revitalization.Noting the strong complementarity between the two economies, Wang said greater alignment of development strategies would help expand cooperation and create new growth opportunities. China is willing to work with Mongolia to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand trade and economic ties, and achieve more concrete outcomes.Wang said China supports Mongolia in continuing to make positive contributions to regional peace and development. China has consistently advocated and practiced multilateralism, and supports the United Nations in playing a central and leading role in international affairs.For her part, Battsetseg said developing relations with neighboring countries, especially China, has always been a priority in Mongolia's foreign policy.The Mongolian side firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports China's efforts to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and achieve national reunification, Battsetseg said.She said closer cooperation is needed amid growing global uncertainty and expressed Mongolia's interest in strengthening the alignment of development strategies with China, expanding trade and investment, enhancing connectivity, and deepening cooperation in areas such as critical minerals and ecological governance.After the talks, the two sides signed documents on cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.