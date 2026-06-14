Egypt thanks China after Hong Kong-registered vessel rescues 41 people in the Mediterranean

Crew members of the Xin Hai Tong 801 provide humanitarian care, including medical assistance, food and clothing, after the rescued people boarded the vessel. Photo: Official WeChat account of China's Ministry of Transport

The Egyptian Search and Rescue Center (ESARC) sent a letter of appreciation to the China Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), commending the successful rescue of 41 people in distress by the Hong Kong-registered vessel Xin Hai Tong 801 in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the official WeChat account of Chinese Embassy in the Arab Republic of Egypt on Sunday, citing China's Ministry of Transport.In the letter, the ESARC expressed high respect for the extraordinary courage, professionalism and humanitarian spirit shown by the Chinese crew members, noting in particular that the rescue operation fully demonstrated their noble spirit of upholding the highest traditions of merchant shipping and international maritime regulations. It also praised the shipowner's sense of responsibility in putting the safety of lives at sea above commercial interests, as well as the vessel's efficient shore-based coordination and support.

The Chinese Hong Kong-registered vessel Xin Hai Tong 801 Photo: Official WeChat account of China's Ministry of Transport

According to the ministry, at 7:50 pm local time on June 8, the ESARC received a report that an inflatable life raft was in distress at 33 degrees north latitude and 25 degrees east longitude. With 41 people on board, the raft had been drifting for nearly five days without sufficient food and drinking water. The life raft was taking on water severely, posing a direct threat to the lives of those on board.After receiving the search-and-rescue request from the Egyptian side, the Xin Hai Tong 801 responded swiftly. The captain made a decisive decision to adjust course immediately and proceed to the scene at full speed. At 1:30 am local time on June 9, under highly challenging sea conditions, the crew members, through superb navigational skills and seamless teamwork, successfully rescued all 41 people in distress.

An aerial view of the life raft. Photo: Official WeChat account of China's Ministry of Transport

After the rescued people boarded the vessel, the Xin Hai Tong 801 provided round-the-clock humanitarian care, including medical assistance, food, clothing and other support. At 2:18 pm local time on June 10, the vessel safely handed over the rescued people to Egyptian authorities at Port Said, Egypt.This benevolent act by Xin Hai Tong 801 serves as a vivid embodiment of how China's shipping sector upholds the spirit of international maritime cooperation and fulfills the sacred duty of saving lives at sea, per the Chinese embassy.In recent years, with the continuous improvement of China's maritime search and rescue system, Chinese vessels and crew members have steadily enhanced search and rescue capabilities and emergency response capacity in international waters. They have stepped forward at critical moments on multiple occasions, contributing China's strength to international shipping safety and maritime humanitarian efforts.Global Times