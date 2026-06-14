Residents and tourists in Beijing play canoeing and paddleboarding in the water at the Liangma River on June 14, 2026. As temperatures have gradually risen, people have gone outdoors for diverse activities to enjoy the summer fun. Photo: Chen Tao/GT
A drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows migratory birds resting on a silt bank along the ...
A cargo drone capable of carrying 30 kilograms of supplies takes off from Rugao Comprehensive Waterborne Green Service ...
Two cleaners from the Luqiao district in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, carry out routine river cleanup on ...