Various dragon boat-themed activities held across China

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows dragon boat teams taking part in a waterborne parade at Bijiang District of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Various dragon boat-themed activities have been held across China to welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 19 this year. (Photo by Peng Jun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows dragon boat teams taking part in a waterborne parade at Bijiang District of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Various dragon boat-themed activities have been held across China to welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 19 this year. (Photo by Peng Jun/Xinhua)

Contestants compete in a dragon boat race in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, on June 13, 2026. Various dragon boat-themed activities have been held across China to welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 19 this year. (Photo by Ye Liming/Xinhua)

Contestants compete in a dragon boat race in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, on June 13, 2026. Various dragon boat-themed activities have been held across China to welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 19 this year. (Photo by Ye Liming/Xinhua)

Dragon boat teams take part in a waterborne parade at Bijiang District of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 14, 2026. Various dragon boat-themed activities have been held across China to welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 19 this year. (Photo by Shen Yikai/Xinhua)