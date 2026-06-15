China's State Council appoints Macao SAR gov't secretary for economy, finance
By Xinhua Published: Jun 15, 2026 09:52 AM
The State Council, China's cabinet, on Monday announced the appointment of Ng Wai Han as secretary for economy and finance of the government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).
The appointment was made in accordance with the Basic Law of the Macao SAR of the People's Republic of China and based on nomination by Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, said the State Council in a statement.