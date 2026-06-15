China’s homegrown Origin Wukong’ superconducting quantum computer develops dual capabilities in computing, security

Origin Wukong superconducting quantum computer cluster Photo: Courtesy of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center

China's independently developed "Origin Wukong" series of superconducting quantum computers have completed more than 1 million global quantum computing tasks, according to a joint statement on Monday made by the Anhui Provincial Key Laboratory of Quantum Computing Chips and the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province.The system has been providing stable and reliable quantum computing power to users worldwide while integrating a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) protection framework, creating a dual capabilities in both computing power and security, according to the information shared with the Global Times.According to the statement, the platform represents an early-stage "spear-and-shield" model, combining strong quantum computing services with defensive security measures and forming an "attack-and-defense" quantum computing service system.The PQC defense system has already been deployed in multiple enterprises and public institutions.Post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, refers to encryption methods designed to remain secure even if large-scale quantum computers become practical. Current encryption systems rely on mathematical problems that are difficult for classical computers to solve but could be handled efficiently by robust quantum machines, according to the Quantum Insider news website.In April 2024, "Origin Wukong" integrated China's first PQC "anti-quantum attack shield" — Origin Rock, a software cryptographic module— capable of resisting attacks fom both classical computers and quantum computers.The move comes amid the security challenges in the quantum computing era. This effort also aligns with global trends. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced in May that nine candidates had advanced to the third round of evaluation for post-quantum digital signature algorithms.NIST had previously approved three PQC cryptographic standards and estimated that quantum computers could disrupt current cryptographic systems within in the coming five to 10 years. The US National Security Agency has urged US federal agencies to move toward PQC as early as possible, signaling that PQC readiness is no longer a future-state discussion but an immediate operational requirement.According to a Reuters report on March 19, China will likely develop national standards for post-quantum cryptography in the next three years as it pours funds into research.The report quoted Wang Xiaoyun, a professor at Tsinghua University's Institute for Advanced Study, as saying that "I personally think that the next three-to-five-year period is potentially one of explosive growth for post-quantum cryptography industry migration (in China)."Since going into operation, the "Origin Wukong" quantum computer has run stably for more than two years, receiving over 49 million remote visits from 192 countries and regions worldwide and completing more than 1 million quantum computing tasks. The results demonstrate the effectiveness of the security architecture.The Chinese government, in its annual Government Work Report, emphasizes nurturing industries of the future such as future energy, quantum technology, embodied artificial intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, and 6G, laying the foundation for future industrial leadership.Guo Guoping, chief scientist of Origin Quantum and director of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center, told the Global Times that the company is committed to advancing quantum computing principles, aiming for scalable programmable quantum computing.